Neko Case Announces New Album Hell-On, Confirms Her House Indeed Burned Down

After announcing new tour dates this past weekend, Neko Case has formally unveiled plans for her seventh studio solo album, Hell-On, and released its smoky opener and title track. More amusingly, she’s confirmed something we were already pretty darn sure of: Yes, that was her house in Vermont that burned down last September while she was in Sweden. (At the time, she tried rather strenuously to deny it.) We can probably guess why Case was in Sweden, too: She produced Hell-On herself, but enlisted help on half of it from Bjorn Yttling of Swedish indie folk band Peter Bjorn & John. Other featured artists on Hell-On include Beth Ditto, Mark Lanegan, k.d. Lang, A.C. Newman, Laura Veirs, and more.

Case’s most recent studio album was 2013’s The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You, but she’s been busy ever since, collaborating with Lang and Veirs on 2016’s lovely case/lang/veirs and appearing on the New Pornographers’ 2017 album Whiteout Conditions. Hear “Hell-On,” see the Hell-On track list, and read Case’s full personal statement (including confirmation of house fire) below. Check out her upcoming 2018 tour dates here.

Neko Case, Hell-On track list

1. “Hell-On”

2. “Last Lion of Albion”

3. “Halls of Sarah”

4. “Bad Luck”

5. “Curse of the I-5 Corridor”

6. “Gumball Blue”

7. “Dirty Diamond”

8. “Oracle of the Maritime”

9. “Winnie”

10. “Sleep All Summer”

11. “My Uncle’s Navy”

12. “Pitch or Honey”