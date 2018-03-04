News \
Neko Case Teases New Music, Announces Tour
It’s been five years since Neko Case’s most recent album, but after spending the last few years collaborating with case/lang/veirs and The New Pornographers’, Neko Case is finally gearing up to release new material. Now, Case has shared a new teaser video featuring a few tarantulas and a couple seconds of new music. Case has also announced a stretch of new tour dates across the US this summer, touring alongside folk songwriter Ray Lamontagne. Check out Case’s teaser and upcoming tour dates below.
Coming Soon…https://t.co/xsNEJodvSP pic.twitter.com/Kyx7C64NIb
— Neko Case (@NekoCase) March 3, 2018
Neko Case Tour Dates:
05/27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
05/28 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium *
05/30 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *
06/01 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *
06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *
06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *
06/08 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
06/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Ampitheater *
06/10 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *
06/12 – Rogers, AK @ WalMart Arkansas Music Pavilion *
06/13 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Ampitheatre at Snowden Grove *
06/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Lawn at White River Amphitheatre *
06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *
06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *
06/20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *
06/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *
06/24 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *
06/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *
06/28 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *
06/29 – North Adams, ma @ Mass Moca *
06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *
07/01 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *
07/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall *
07/04 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *
07/06 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *
07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *
07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *
07/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
* = w/ Ray Lamontagne