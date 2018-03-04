Neko Case Teases New Music, Announces Tour

It’s been five years since Neko Case’s most recent album, but after spending the last few years collaborating with case/lang/veirs and The New Pornographers’, Neko Case is finally gearing up to release new material. Now, Case has shared a new teaser video featuring a few tarantulas and a couple seconds of new music. Case has also announced a stretch of new tour dates across the US this summer, touring alongside folk songwriter Ray Lamontagne. Check out Case’s teaser and upcoming tour dates below.

Neko Case Tour Dates:

05/27 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

05/28 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium *

05/30 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater *

06/01 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

06/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

06/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *

06/08 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

06/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Ampitheater *

06/10 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *

06/12 – Rogers, AK @ WalMart Arkansas Music Pavilion *

06/13 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Ampitheatre at Snowden Grove *

06/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Lawn at White River Amphitheatre *

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

06/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *

06/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

06/24 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

06/26 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *

06/28 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *

06/29 – North Adams, ma @ Mass Moca *

06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

07/01 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

07/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall *

07/04 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

07/06 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field *

07/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House *

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

07/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

* = w/ Ray Lamontagne