Neil Young Announces New Album Paradox to Soundtrack Western Film

Neil Young will star in Paradox, a truly wild-sounding western film directed by Daryl Hannah and featuring characters with names like “Jail Time,” “the Particle Kid, and “the Man in the Black Hat.” Today, Young and his band Promise of the Real have announced the movie’s eponymous soundtrack, which will arrive March 23 via Reprise. Judging by the tracklist, Paradox will feature versions of previously recorded Neil songs both new and old, original music recorded for the film, and covers of Willie Nelson, Jimmy Reed, Lead Belly, and the Turtles.

Nelson also appears in Paradox the movie, as do his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson, both of whom are members of Promise of the Real. The film will debut at SXSW and be released on Netflix and in a limited theatrical run March 23. See the soundtrack tracklist below.

Paradox (Original Music from the Film) tracklist

Many Moons Ago In The Future (Narration by Willie Nelson)

Show Me

Paradox Passage 1

Hey

Paradox Passage 2

Diggin’ In The Dirt – Chorus

Paradox Passage 3

Peace Trail

Pocahontas

Cowgirl Jam

Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground (Willie Nelson cover)

Paradox Passage 4

Diggin’ In The Dirt

Paradox Passage 5

Running To The Silver Eagle

Baby What You Want Me To Do? (Jimmy Reed cover)

Paradox Passage 6

Offerings

How Long? (Lead Belly cover)

Happy Together (The Turtles cover)