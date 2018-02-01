Neil Young and Willie Nelson Star in Daryl Hannah-Directed Musical Western

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah’s unexpected romance has been making tabloid headlines for the past few years following Young’s separation and subsequent divorce from Pegi Young, his wife of over 35 years. Now Young and Hannah have collaborated on a new full-length film project. Paradox, an apparent dystopian musical Western directed by Hannah, is set to premiere at SXSW this year. The movie stars Young, Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson, the leader of Neil Young’s current backing band Promise of the Real and son of Willie. Another musician and son of Nelson’s, Micah, will also appear in the film. Young and Promise of the Real composed all the music. Read the full description of the film below, and learn more about how to see it at the SXSW site.

Time is fluid in this far-fetched, whimsical western tale of music and love. Somewhere in the future past, The Man In the Black Hat hides out between heists at an old stagecoach stop with Jail Time, the Particle Kid, and an odd band of outlaws. Mining the detritus of past civilizations, they wait… for the Silver Eagle, for the womenfolk, and for the full moon’s magic to give rise to the music and make the spirits fly.