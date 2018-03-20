Kurt Vile Announces Summer Tour Dates

Courtney Barnett is going on tour this summer, and now that they’ve wrapped up joint promotional duties and a mini-doc for their 2017 collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice, so is her pal Kurt Vile. Kurt Vile and the Violators have announced a summer 2018 tour that will take them through the East Coast and Appalachia, including previously announced stops at Mountain Jam Festival in upstate New York and Forecastle Festival in Kentucky. They’ll be joined by Connections on the first four dates and Earth’s Dylan Carlson thereafter.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, March 23. See all the tour dates below.

Kurt Vile & the Violators summer 2018 tour dates

June 13 — Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

June 14 — Lancaster PA @ Tellus 36

June 15 — New Haven CT @ College Street Music Hall,

June 16 — Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall

June 17 — Hunter, NY @ Mountain Jam Festival

July 10 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

July 11 — Carrsboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

July 12 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

July 13 — Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

July 14 — Chattanooga, TN @ Signal

July 15 — Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

July 17 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground