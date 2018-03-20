News \
Courtney Barnett Announces New North American Tour Dates With Waxahatchee
Courtney Barnett has announced a new string of tour dates in North American dates for this fall. These are an expansion of her previously announced summer tour, which features European, Canadian and U.S. dates. Waxahatchee will provide support at the bulk of the new dates. Barnett’s new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, is out on May 18. Barnett has released two singles from the album, “Nameless, Faceless” and “Need a Little Time.” Check out the new tour dates below.