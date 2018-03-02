News \

Watch the Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile Documentary Friends of Wonder

Screen-Shot-2018-03-02-at-11.04.52-AM-1520006950
CREDIT: Friends of Wonder

Friends of Wonder is a  30-minute documentary about a venue—the Loew’s Jersey Theatre—that’s also about a pair of musicians—Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile—that played there last year. In gorgeously smoky cinematography, it intersperses performance footage, interviews about Vile and Barnett’s friendship, and the story of Loew’s, a historic theater that was saved from destruction by a group of community activists in the ’80s. Watch it below.

Andy Cush
Tags: courtney barnett, kurt vile