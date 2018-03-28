DJ Esco – “Walk Thru” ft. Future and Nas

Future’s charismatic right-hand man DJ Esco is releasing a new full-length project tomorrow called Kolorblind. On Monday, Esco premiered the appealingly silly video for his Future and Schoolboy Q collaboration “Code of Honor.” Today, he’s released another track from the tape, “Walk Thru,” which juxtaposes Future and…Nas. And why not? The Queens legend and the Atlanta star previously united for a remix of Future’s 56 Nights hit “March Madness” in 2016. Esco’s mellow production on “Walk Thru” bridges the gap between state-of-the-art 2010s trap music and the more relaxed, dustier beats that best suit Nas’ skill set. Future also released a video for his solo single “Absolutely Going Brazy” this week. Listen to Hendrix and Escobar (the original Esco) trade verses below.