Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency

Following in the grand tradition of Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Pitbull, Cher, and Lady Gaga, Blink-182 have announced a 16-date residency in Las Vegas. The performances, hosted at the Palms Casino, will begin May 26 and run on select weekends through November 17. While Tom DeLonge may be in Nevada for some UFO research with Harry Reid, he will not be joining the band for their performances. In his stead, Matt Skiba will perform guitar and vocals.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely!’” Mark Hoppus said in a statement. “Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list — a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone on stage … The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

The “Kings of the Weekend” shows will feature songs from across the band’s 25-year career, as well as songs from their 2016 album California.

Blink-182 Las Vegas Residency Shows

May 26-27

June 8-9, 15-16, 23-24

October 26-27

November 2-3, 9-10, 16-17