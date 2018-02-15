The Drums – “Meet Me in Mexico”

The Drums are offering up a zingy new love song, “Meet Me in Mexico,” as a pay-what-you-will fundraiser to support ongoing recovery from last fall’s earthquakes in Mexico. In a statement, Drums leader Jonny Pierce shouted out Mexican fans:

I am grateful beyond measure for the love poured out to me from my Mexican and Mexican-American fans. I contribute much of the longevity of my career to their devotion and passion for the work I put into the world. I wrote this song when I had reached a mountaintop of frustration with Donald Trump and his Country Club of Dumb Americans. I found myself wanting to get out of America. Mexico seemed like an obvious choice—a place to go of which I have only good memories. Mexico, I love you and I’m with you.

“Meet Me in Mexico” is available by donation via Bandcamp. Proceeds from the song will benefit two organizations for earthquake reconstruction and recovery, Reconstruir México and Lago Tanganica 67.

Along with the single, the Drums have announced a series of tour dates around Coachella that will take them to California, Peru, Argentina, and, naturally, Mexico. Several of the California dates feature fellow indie-pop darlings Alvvays; check out the Drums’ tour schedule at their website, and hear “Meet Me in Mexico” below.