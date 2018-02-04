Super Bowl 2018: Justin Timberlake Covers Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” During Halftime Performance

While he was rumored to be performing alongside a hologram of Prince, it looks like Justin Timberlake ended up paying homage to the Purple One in a different way. Tonight as part of his Super Bowl halftime performance, Timberlake covered Prince’s Purple Rain classic “I Would Die 4 U” live in Minneapolis to honor the songwriter’s hometown. Last week, Timberlake released his new album Man of the Woods, which came with a video for the album’s title track. Watch a clip of his Super Bowl performance below.

