Listen to Justin Timberlake’s New Album Man of the Woods

Justin Timberlake Performs At The 02 Arena
CREDIT: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake’s new album Man of the Woods is finally here. His fifth studio effort, the album follows 2013’s The 20/20 Experience and features guests like Alicia Keys and Chris Stapleton, as well as Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel and their 2-year-old son Silas. The album was produced by Timbaland and The Neptunes, with songwriting credits from Toby Keith and James Fauntleroy. The songwriter also recently announced a North American tour to coincide with the album. Listen to the album below and catch Timberlake on tour with dates listed here.

Rob Arcand
