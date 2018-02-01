New Music \
Listen to Justin Timberlake’s New Album Man of the Woods
Justin Timberlake’s new album Man of the Woods is finally here. His fifth studio effort, the album follows 2013’s The 20/20 Experience and features guests like Alicia Keys and Chris Stapleton, as well as Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel and their 2-year-old son Silas. The album was produced by Timbaland and The Neptunes, with songwriting credits from Toby Keith and James Fauntleroy. The songwriter also recently announced a North American tour to coincide with the album. Listen to the album below and catch Timberlake on tour with dates listed here.