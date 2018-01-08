News \
Justin Timberlake Announces Man of the Woods Tour
Justin Timberlake is heading on tour this spring in support of his forthcoming pivot-to-flannel album Man of the Woods, out February 2 on RCA Records. “The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea,” Timberlake says in a new trailer. “The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?”
The tour, Timberlake’s first since his 20/20 Experience Tour in 2013, will begin Toronto at the Air Canada Centre on March 13, five weeks after his halftime performance at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, MN on February 4. View the full list of tour dates below.
Justin Timberlake Tour Dates
March 13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
April 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
April 4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
April 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
April 24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
April 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
May 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 5 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
May 7 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
May 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
May 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
May 14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
May 19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
May 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum