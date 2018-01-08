Justin Timberlake Announces Man of the Woods Tour

Justin Timberlake is heading on tour this spring in support of his forthcoming pivot-to-flannel album Man of the Woods, out February 2 on RCA Records. “The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs. That’s the main idea,” Timberlake says in a new trailer. “The tour will be able to bring the outside in. How can we bring that to life?”

The tour, Timberlake’s first since his 20/20 Experience Tour in 2013, will begin Toronto at the Air Canada Centre on March 13, five weeks after his halftime performance at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, MN on February 4. View the full list of tour dates below.

Justin Timberlake Tour Dates

March 13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

March 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 25 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 31 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

April 2 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 8 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

April 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

April 24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

April 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 5 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

May 7 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

May 9 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

May 14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

May 18 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

May 19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

May 23 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum