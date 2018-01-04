Everything We Know About Justin Timberlake’s New Album Man of the Woods

After nearly five years, Justin Timberlake is finally set to release his fourth solo studio album, Man of the Woods. The follow-up to 2013’s The 20/20 Experience and The 20/20 Experience — 2 of 2 comes out February 2. Here’s everything we know so far.

The first single drops this Friday

The lead single off Man of the Woods is titled “Filthy” and is set for a January 5 release. The track will also be accompanied by a music video directed by Mark Romanek, the same director from Timberlake’s 2016 single and Trolls theme “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” The video will be “colorful and futuristic,” according to a press release, and will feature Timberlake “as a modern day inventor presenting his latest creation to the world.” He’s already decided to one-up the Band and Martin Scorsese by insisting the single be “played very loud,” instead of just loud.

The Neptunes, Timbaland, and Danja all helped with the album

Timberlake teamed up with a lot of familiar faces for Man of the Woods, and they all seem pretty excited about the final product. Timbaland told Rolling Stone back in 2017 that the music he was working on with Timberlake would “put him on another plateau.” Pharrell can be seen in the album trailer adamantly exclaiming, “That is a smash.” Alicia Keys and Chris Stapleton also contributed to the album.

Get ready for four singles before the album drops

After “Filthy,” Timberlake plans on releasing three more tracks, each with an accompanying video. The second single will be released January 18, with another to follow each week until the album’s February 2 release date. Each video will have a different director.

Here’s the cover art

Timberlake first posted the album art, photographed by Ryan McGinley, on Twitter. Let no one say that it does not feature our hero standing in and/or around the woods.

Timberlake is leaning hard on a modern cowboy feel

The initial promotion for Man of the Woods clearly aims to create an image of an earthy, rugged Justin Timberlake, one who longs for the simplicity of life in the great outdoors. The trailer features plenty of horses, a campfire, and Timberlake clad in a fringed leather jacket. How exactly a song titled “Filthy” fits in with this theme is not exactly clear as of yet.

The album arrives two days before the Super Bowl halftime show

Timberlake will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in Minneapolis on February 4, just two days after Man of the Woods is released. His previous performance at the 2004 Super Bowl ended in the infamous “wardrobe malfunction,” wherein Timberlake ripped off part of Janet Jackson’s outfit, and Jackson somehow ended up with most of the blame. Timberlake will presumably perform a song or two from his new album during the show.