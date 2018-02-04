News \
Super Bowl 2018: Watch Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Performance of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “SexyBack”
Justin Timberlake took the stage tonight as the halftime performer for the 52nd Super Bowl in Minneapolis. In the wake of the release of his new album Man of the Woods on Friday, Timberlake performed “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and “SexyBack.” Earlier this weekend, Timberlake was rumored to be performing alongside a hologram of Prince, but later told former Prince drummer Sheila E. that the hologram wouldn’t make an appearance at the Super Bowl. Fourteen years since their infamous Super Bowl halftime performance in 2004, Janet Jackson has said that she will not be performing at this year’s Super Bowl. Watch a clip of the performance below.