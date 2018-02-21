Perfume Genius Announces New Tour Dates With David Byrne, Big Thief and Belle & Sebastian

Perfume Genius has announced new tour dates, including several shows opening for David Byrne on his American Utopia tour. He is also supporting Belle & Sebastian on several of their upcoming dates and playing both weekends of Coachella, where he says he will “joust” with Eminem. He is joined on the rest of his tour by openers Big Thief and Sarah Jaffe. View a full list of tour dates below.

Perfume Genius Tour:

April 12: Los Angeles, CA *

April 13: Coachella

April 15: Tucson, AZ #

April 17: San Diego, CA #

April 18: Las Vegas, NV

April 19: Mesa, AZ #

April 20: Coachella

April 23: Austin, TX %

April 24: Dallas, TX #

April 25: Oklahoma City, OK #

April 27: San Antonio, TX #

April 28: Houston, TX #

May 25 – 27: Allston, MA (Boston Calling)

May 25 – 27: Georga, WA (Sasquatch)

June 8: Queens, NY (Forest Hills Stadium) ^

* = with Big Thief

# = supporting David Byrne

% = with Sarah Jaffe

^ supporting Belle & Sebastian