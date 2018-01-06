Perfume Genius Says He Plans to “Joust” with Eminem at Coachella

This year’s Coachella lineup has now been unveiled in full, with Beyoncé, The Weeknd, and Eminem to headline the annual Indio, California retreat. While others were announcing performances at the festival, Perfume Genius, who’s scheduled to play Friday, took social media to let it be known that he’s “jousting” Eminem this year. On Twitter, the musician wrote, “For everyone asking…Yes I plan on fighting Eminem at Coachella. I want to joust.”

For everyone asking…Yes I plan on fighting Eminem at Coachella. I want to joust — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) January 3, 2018

The 36-year-old songwriter and queer icon has had it out for the rapper for the last few years, selling so-called “Feminem” t-shirts with the rapper’s face in drag at his shows in 2014. Later that year, he wrote that he “could destroy him with Just a Look, someone put us in a room together and watch Eminem slowly wither from my witch glance.”

Pretty sure I could destroy him with Just a Look, someone put us in a room together and watch Eminem slowly wither from my witch glance — Perfume Genius (@perfumegenius) November 11, 2014

Asked about his stance on rapper in interviews, Perfume Genius (born Mike Hadreas) once called him an “asshole” and “boring.” With Hadreas billed on the festival’s first day and Marshall Mathers scheduled to headline Day Three of the two-weekend festival, who knows if the the two will actually cross paths, but if Em’s still hard at work coming up with new ways to eviscerate Donald Trump, it’s hard to think Perfume Genius is really on his radar.