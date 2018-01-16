David Byrne Announces American Utopia World Tour

After revealing that his new album will be called American Utopia and releasing its first single, “Everybody’s Coming to My House,” David Byrne has announced a list of tour dates for what he promises will be “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense.” To that end, the show will include a 12-piece band who will join Byrne on stage for a choreographed concert.

The tour is indeed ambitious in scope, with shows across North and South America and Europe. Byrne had previously released tickets for a small string of tour dates in March; all of his March U.S. dates have since sold out. With this new announcement, he has greatly expanded the list of cities on his tour roster, from 10 to over 75, including several festivals across the world. The tour kicks off with a sold out concert in Red Bank, N.J. on March 3, just a few days before the March 9 release of American Utopia, and runs well into August 2018. Browse the full list of tour dates below.

3/3 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

3/4 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

3/6 Buffalo, NY Center For The Arts

3/7 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre

3/9 Waterbury, Ct Palace Theater

3/10 Kingston, NY Ulster Performing Arts Center

3/16 Santiago, CHI Lollapalooza (Chile)

3/18 Buenos Aires, ARG Lollapalooza (Argentina)

3/19 Teatro Gran Rex, Buenos Aires (Argentina)

3/20 Teatro de Verano, Montevideo (Uruguay)

3/24 Sao Paulo, BRA Lollapalooza (Brazil)

4/3 Mexico City, MX Metropolitan Theater

4/5 Monterrey, MX Auditorio Pabellón M

4/7 Guadalajara, MX Corona Capital Guadalajara

4/14 Indio, CA Coachella

4/15 Tucson, AZ Centennial Hall

4/17 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theater

4/18 Las Vegas, NV Smith Center for the Arts

4/19 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center-Ikeda Theater

4/21 Indio, CA Coachella

4/24 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House

4/25 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

4/27 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

4/28 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall Outside Lawn

5/4 – 5/6 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees

5/6 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

5/8 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Civic Auditorium

5/9 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

5/10 Durham PAC Durham, NC5/12 Washington, DC The Anthem

5/13 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center for the Arts

5/15 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

5/16 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater

5/17 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theater

5/19 Saskatoon, SASK TCU Place

5/20 Edmonton, ALB Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

5/21 Calgary, ALB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

5/23 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theater

5/24 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater

5/27 Portland, OR Keller Audiorium

5/28 Eugene, OR Hult Center

5/30 Salt Lake City, UT Capitol Theatre

6/2 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theater

6/5 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center

6/7 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center for the Arts

6/8 St. Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

6/9 Indianapolis, IN Farmers Bureau Lawn Amphitheater

6/14 Oxford, England New Theatre

6/15 Glasgow, Scotland Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

6/17 Birmingham, England Birmingham Symphony Hall

6/18 Manchester, England Manchester Apollo

6/19 London, England Eventim Apollo

6/22-23 Prague, Czech Republic Metronome Festival

6/25 Zagreb, Croatia INmusic Festival

6/26 Wien, Austria Museumsquartier

6/30 – 7/1 Ewijk, Netherlands Down The Rabbit Hole

7/5 – 7/8 Werchter, Belgium Rock Werchter

7/6 Roskilde, Denmark Roskilde Festival

7/5 Gdynia, Poland Open’er Festival

7/11 Oeiras, Portugal Cool Jazz Festival

7/13 Bilbao, Spain Bilbao BBK Live Festival

7/13-14 Barcelona, Spain Cruilla Barcelona

7/17 Zürich, Switzerland Theater 11

7/19 Ravenna, Italy Ravenna Festival

7/20 Perugia, Italy Umbria Jazz Festival

7/21 Trieste, Italy Piazza UNita

7/27 Camden, NJ XPoNential Music Festival

7/31 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/3 Toronto, ONT Sony Center for the Performing Arts

8/5 Canandaigua, NY Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

8/8 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Performance Hall

8/10 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

8/11 Huber Heightes, OH Rose Music Center

8/12 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

8/16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

8/18 San Jose, CA City National Civic Auditorium

8/21 Sacramento CA Community Theater

8/24 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

8/28 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater