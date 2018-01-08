David Byrne Announces American Utopia, Posts New Single “Everybody’s Coming to My House”

David Byrne is releasing a new album very soon, his first since 2004’s Grown Backwards. American Utopia is due out on March 9, and features collaborations with Oneohtrix Point Never, Jam City, Doveman, Jack Peñate, Sampha, TTY, and Happa Isaiah Barr (Onyx Collective). It was co-produced by Brian Eno and Rodaidh McDonald. Byrne announced the album during a live-streamed presentation he gave at the New School in New York City.

The LP’s first single, “Everybody’s Coming to My House,” is a piece of mechanistic mutant disco co-written with Brian Eno. If the title makes you think of “Daft Punk is Playing At My House,” the music itself may conjure impression of LCD Soundsystem as well, overlaid with Byrne’s trademark and more histrionic vocals. You can listen to the song and peruse the track list below. Byrne has also announced an associated world tour–which Byrne calls “the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense.”



American Utopia Tracklist

1. I Dance Like This

2. Gasoline And Dirty Sheets

3. Every Day Is A Miracle

4. Dog’s Mind

5. This Is That

6. It’s Not Dark Up Here

7. Bullet

8. Doing The Right Thing

9. Everybody’s Coming To My House

10. Here

American Utopia Tour Dates (more TBA)

3/3/2018 -Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre – SOLD OUT

3/4/2018 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts – SOLD OUT

3/6/2018 – Buffalo, NY – Center For The Arts – SOLD OUT

3/7/2018 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre – SOLD OUT

3/9/2018 – Waterbury, CT – Palace Theater – SOLD OUT

3/10/2018 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center – SOLD OUT

3/16/2018 – Santiago, CHI – Lollapalooza (Chile)

3/18/2018 – Buenos Aires, ARG – Lollapalooza (Argentina)

3/24/2018 – Sao Paulo, BRA – Lollapalooza (Brazil)

4/7/2018 – Guadalajara, MEX – Sonico Festival

4/14/2018 – Indio, CA – Coachella

4/21/2018 – Indio, CA – Coachella

5/4 – 5/6/2018 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees

6/22-23/2018 – Prague, Czech Republic – Metronome Festival

6/25/2018 – Zagreb, Croatia – INmusic Festival

6/30 – 7/1/2018 – Ewijk, Netherlands – Down The Rabbit Hole

6/30 – 7/7/2018 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

7/5/2018 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

7/11/2018 – Oeiras, Portugal – Cool Jazz Festival

7/13/2018 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Live Festival

7/13-14/2018 – Barcelona, Spain – Cruilla Barcelona

7/19/2018 – Ravenna, Italy – Ravenna Festival

7/20/2018 – Perugia, Italy – Umbria Jazz Festival

7/21/2018 – Trieste, Italy – Piazza UNita

7/27/2018 – Camden ,NJ – XPoNential Music Festival