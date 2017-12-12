News \
David Byrne Announces Tour With “Most Ambitious” Show Since Stop Making Sense
David Byrne announced a small number of East Coast tour dates that he says will be his “most ambitious” since the Talking Heads shows Jonathan Demme filmed for his film Stop Making Sense. The string of dates kick off in Red Bank, NJ on 3/3 ahead of Byrne’s appearances at Lollapalooza Chile and Argentina. Check out all of the dates below.
David Byrne tour dates:
March 3 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
March 4 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center For The Performing Art
March 6 – Buffalo, NY @ Center For The Arts
March 7 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
March 9 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater
March 10 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center
March 16 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile
March 18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Inmusic Festival
July 6 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
This post originally appeared on Stereogum.