David Byrne Announces Tour With “Most Ambitious” Show Since Stop Making Sense

David Byrne announced a small number of East Coast tour dates that he says will be his “most ambitious” since the Talking Heads shows Jonathan Demme filmed for his film Stop Making Sense. The string of dates kick off in Red Bank, NJ on 3/3 ahead of Byrne’s appearances at Lollapalooza Chile and Argentina. Check out all of the dates below.

A small # of east coast shows! We’ll be doing some new songs, & many others that will, I assume, be familiar. I’m excited. This is the most ambitious show I’ve done since the shows that were filmed for Stop Making Sense, so fingers crossed. Info @ https://t.co/B8YgcnekRv pic.twitter.com/ehQ41X1MyD — DavidByrne.com (@DBtodomundo) December 12, 2017

David Byrne tour dates:

March 3 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

March 4 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center For The Performing Art

March 6 – Buffalo, NY @ Center For The Arts

March 7 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

March 9 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theater

March 10 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center

March 16 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

March 18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Inmusic Festival

July 6 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.