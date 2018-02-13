Lucy Dacus – “Next of Kin”

Virginia singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has released “Next of Kin,” a personal reflection on grief that’s also the third advance track from her forthcoming sophomore album Historian. “‘Next of Kin’ is the thesis statement of the album,” Dacus said in a statement, alluding to heavy themes including the loss of her grandmother. “It’s a breaking point after a build up of difficult subject matter. It’s a song about accepting fate, forgetting fear, and allowing yourself to be incomplete always.”

Historian is out March 2 from Matador, and we’ve already heard its first and second tracks, “Night Shift” and “Addictions.” Listen to “Next of Kin” below.