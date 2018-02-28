Liam and Noel Gallagher’s Brotherly Beef Is Getting Ugly Again

It was only a matter of time before the years-long brotherly blood feud between Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis—source of so many excellent potato-related headlines in recent months—veered from its current immensely entertaining lane and back toward being exasperating and sort of bleak. And it appears that the time has come. In a series of tweets today, Liam seemed to claim that Noel’s Sara MacDonald is responsible for preventing an Oasis reunion, without explicitly using her name. If you’re going to throw out dubious external reasons for the tension that dissolved your most fruitful musical partnership, at least pick something original.

Think it's time to address the witch you want me to drop dead you have a screw loose and know the world knows as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

She's the reason OASIS is no longer have to put it out there she's DARK — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

We were about to go on tour to USA she robbed noels passport fucked with his head for a Wk he come crying at my door she's proper dark — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

Yeah now we're fucking talking you want more — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

Cos if so I'm here all Wk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

Him and her are like Fred and Mary west wishing people get aids and drop dead as you fucking were Oasis for life LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 28, 2018

To be fair to Liam, MacDonald also had some unkind words for him recently, reportedly writing “Please god (you) have dropped dead by the time my kids are on social media” in the course of an online spat with her brother-in-law. Whether or not Liam’s claims about MacDonald are true, the feud no longer feels quite as zany as it used to. Either Noel’s in an unhappy-sounding relationship involving crying breakdowns and stolen passports, or Liam’s casually engaging in the time-honored misogynistic tradition of blaming the closest woman. In any case, it doesn’t seem like the Gallagher brothers are really in need of a third party to stoke the flames between them—they’re plenty capable of keeping the fire alive on their own.