Kendrick Lamar Is Banning Professional Photographers From His Tour, Not Cell Phones

Recent reports that Kendrick Lamar would be banning cell phones at upcoming concerts are untrue, according to a statement his representative sent to Pitchfork. Kendrick is, in fact, not even banning cell phone photography. Kendrick Lamar is simply banning professional photogs at shows. Therefore, ticketholders’ Instagram stories will be fine and just as envy-inducing as they hoped they would be. Jack White, on the other hand, announced last month that he’s barring cell phones on his upcoming tour. Check out the full list of Kendrick’s upcoming tour dates here.