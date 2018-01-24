Jack White Bans Phones From Upcoming Tour

Jack White is gearing up to tour this April in support of his new album Boarding House Reach, and in advance of those dates, has sent out a statement to venues advising fans that shows on the tour will be “phone-free,” with “no photos, video or audio recording devices allowed.”

“We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON,” the statement, which was posted to the Live Nation website, reads. It continues:

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show. You keep your pouch-secured phone on you during the show and, if needed, can unlock your phone at any time in a designated Yondr Phone Zone located in the lobby or concourse. For those looking to do some social media postings, let us help you with that. Our official tour photographer will be posting photos and videos after the show at jackwhiteiii.com and the new Jack White Live Instagram account @officialjackwhitelive. Repost our photos & videos as much as you want and enjoy a phone-free, 100% human experience.

This is not the first time White has railed against cell phones at concerts, and of course he can implement whatever sorts of rules he wants for his shows. It’s not as if there aren’t other sorts of performances (theater, the opera, etc.) that don’t allow recording devices. Not sure what sounds like a more genuinely “100% human experience” in 2018, however: People posting clips of their night to social media, or forcing them to lock up their phones in special bags that can only be opened in special “Yondr zones.”