Jonny Greenwood To Release You Were Never Really Here Soundtrack Digitally and on Vinyl

Hot off the release of his soundtrack for the Paul Thomas Anderson film Phantom Thread, Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has announced that he’ll be releasing yet another original score for the new Lynn Ramsay film, You Were Never Really Here. The soundtrack arrives March 9 on digital platforms via Invada Records/Lakeshore Records, and will see a physical release sometime to follow, though the date has yet to be announced. You Were Never Here stars Juaquin Phoenix and arrives April 6 in theaters. Greenwood recently received an Oscar nomination for his puzzling, but ultimately brilliant Phantom Thread score.

My score to Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here” is out digitally March 9th on Invada Records/Lakeshore Records. Vinyl/CD formats later. Features @LCOrchestra @ollycoates & lots of #microtones #recorders #electricguitar #maxmsp. Hope you enjoy listening: the film’s great. pic.twitter.com/ZTySwtxDNl

— Jonny Greenwood (@JnnyG) February 19, 2018