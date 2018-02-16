Video: Fever Ray – “IDK About You”

Fever Ray has a new video for the frenetic Plunge highlight “IDK About You.” It features Karin Dreijer in the same bald and strangely childlike persona she’s adopted for previous Plunge visuals, plus her live bandmates in equally vivid costumes, all shacked up in a barren apartment with a giant toothy vagina for an entrance and a poster of Justin Bieber on the wall. Like pretty much everything Dreijer does, it’s great, both joyful and a little unsettling. Watch it below.