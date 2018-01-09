New Music \
The Breeders Announce New Album and Tour, Release “All Nerve”
The Breeders have announced new details about for their first new album in ten years. The project, titled All Nerve, comes out on March 2. Frontwoman Kim Deal is supported by her twin sister Kelley on the guitar and vocals, Josephine Wiggs on bass, and Jim Macpherson on drums—the same lineup behind the band’s 1993 album Last Splash. The record will include the previously released single “Wait in the Car,” as well as a new single out today titled “All Nerve.”
Fans will be able to purchase the album as a CD, standard edition black vinyl LP, limited alternate sleeve/orange vinyl, or digitally. It’s The Breeders’ first new full-length since Mountain Battles in 2008. The band also announced a world tour that starts on April 6. Tickets will be available here on Friday. Listen to “All Nerve,” study those dates, and peruse the tracklist below.
The Breeders Tour 2018:
April 6 – Los Angeles, CA, Theatre at Ace Hotel
April 7 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory
April 8 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic
April 10 – Portland, OR, McMenamins Crystal Ballrom
April 11 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom
April 13 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo
April 15 – Boise, ID, Knitting Factory
April 16 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Grand at The Complex
April 18 – Denver, CO, Ogden Theater
April 19 – Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater
April 21 – Austin, TX, Emo’s
April 22 – Dallas, TX, House Of Blues
April 23 – Houston, TX, House Of Blues
April 25 – Birmingham, AL, Iron City
April 26 – Nashville, TN, Cannery Ballroom
April 28-29 – Cincinnati, OH, Homecoming Festival
April 30 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
May 2 – Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theater
May 4 – Boston, MA, House Of Blues
May 5 – Montreal, QC, Corona Theater
May 6 – Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theater
May 8 – Chicago, IL, Vic Theater
May 9 – Milwaukee, WI, The Rave
May 11 – Kansas City, MO, The Truman
May 13 – Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
Europe
May 27 – Dublin, Vicar Street
May 28 – Edinburgh, Liquid Room
May 29 – Leeds, Stylus
May 30 – London, Roundhouse
June 2 – Cognac, Westrock
June 5 – Ferrara, Cortile Estense
June 6 – Milan, Santeria
June 26 – Helsinki, Tavastia
June 28 – Stockholm, Gruna Lund
July 3 – Hamburg, Fabrik
July 4 – Cologne, Gloria
July 10 – Bristol, Academy
July 11 – Birmingham, Institute
July 13 – Manchester, Ritz
All Nerve tracklist
1. Nervous Mary
2. Wait in the Car
3. All Nerve
4. MetaGoth
5. Spacewoman
6. Walking with the Killer
7. Howl at the Summit
8. Archangel’s Thunderbird
9. Dawn: Making an Effort
10. Skinhead #2
11. Blues at the Acropolis