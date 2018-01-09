The Breeders Announce New Album and Tour, Release “All Nerve”

The Breeders have announced new details about for their first new album in ten years. The project, titled All Nerve, comes out on March 2. Frontwoman Kim Deal is supported by her twin sister Kelley on the guitar and vocals, Josephine Wiggs on bass, and Jim Macpherson on drums—the same lineup behind the band’s 1993 album Last Splash. The record will include the previously released single “Wait in the Car,” as well as a new single out today titled “All Nerve.”

Fans will be able to purchase the album as a CD, standard edition black vinyl LP, limited alternate sleeve/orange vinyl, or digitally. It’s The Breeders’ first new full-length since Mountain Battles in 2008. The band also announced a world tour that starts on April 6. Tickets will be available here on Friday. Listen to “All Nerve,” study those dates, and peruse the tracklist below.

The Breeders Tour 2018:

April 6 – Los Angeles, CA, Theatre at Ace Hotel

April 7 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

April 8 – San Francisco, CA, The Masonic

April 10 – Portland, OR, McMenamins Crystal Ballrom

April 11 – Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom

April 13 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo

April 15 – Boise, ID, Knitting Factory

April 16 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Grand at The Complex

April 18 – Denver, CO, Ogden Theater

April 19 – Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater

April 21 – Austin, TX, Emo’s

April 22 – Dallas, TX, House Of Blues

April 23 – Houston, TX, House Of Blues

April 25 – Birmingham, AL, Iron City

April 26 – Nashville, TN, Cannery Ballroom

April 28-29 – Cincinnati, OH, Homecoming Festival

April 30 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

May 2 – Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theater

May 4 – Boston, MA, House Of Blues

May 5 – Montreal, QC, Corona Theater

May 6 – Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theater

May 8 – Chicago, IL, Vic Theater

May 9 – Milwaukee, WI, The Rave

May 11 – Kansas City, MO, The Truman

May 13 – Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

Europe

May 27 – Dublin, Vicar Street

May 28 – Edinburgh, Liquid Room

May 29 – Leeds, Stylus

May 30 – London, Roundhouse

June 2 – Cognac, Westrock

June 5 – Ferrara, Cortile Estense

June 6 – Milan, Santeria

June 26 – Helsinki, Tavastia

June 28 – Stockholm, Gruna Lund

July 3 – Hamburg, Fabrik

July 4 – Cologne, Gloria

July 10 – Bristol, Academy

July 11 – Birmingham, Institute

July 13 – Manchester, Ritz

All Nerve tracklist

1. Nervous Mary

2. Wait in the Car

3. All Nerve

4. MetaGoth

5. Spacewoman

6. Walking with the Killer

7. Howl at the Summit

8. Archangel’s Thunderbird

9. Dawn: Making an Effort

10. Skinhead #2

11. Blues at the Acropolis