Watch Sean Hannity’s Defense Of Trump Blow Up in His Face On-Air

Fox News talking head Sean Hannity completely contradicted himself within minutes on Thursday night while trying to run interference for President Trump amid a bombshell New York Times report claiming that the president tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in June.

“At this hour, the New York Times is trying to distract you,” Hannity said at the top of his show. “They have a story that Trump wanted Mueller fired some time last June and our sources — and I’ve checked in with many of them — they’ve not confirmed that tonight.”

Apparently he didn’t check in with all of his sources, because the Fox personality and proud Trump sycophant was forced to eat crow just minutes later.

“So we have sources tonight just confirming to Ed Henry that yeah, maybe, Donald Trump wanted to fire the special counsel for a conflict,” Hannity said. “Does he not have the right to raise those questions?”

According to NYT, one of those supposed conflicts is a gloriously petty dispute over fee payments from when Mueller canceled his Trump National Golf Club membership in 2011.

Sean Hannity: The New York Times is trying to distract you. They say Trump tried to fire Mueller, but our sources aren’t confirming that! Sean Hannity, minutes later: Alright, yeah, maybe our sources confirm Trump wanted to fire Mueller. But so what? That’s his right. Anywho… pic.twitter.com/yUIt7Un56d — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 26, 2018

After Hannity’s over-arching liberal media conspiracy thesis blows up in his face, he cuts to an apt metaphor — footage of a car crash.

[h/t Matt Fuller]