Ride Announce Tomorrow’s Shore EP, Release “Catch You Dreaming”

Six months ago, English shoegazers Ride released their reunion album Weather Diaries, and two months ago, they dropped off a stray single, “Pulsar.” This morning, they’ve released another new song, “Catch You Dreaming,” a peaceful, drifting leftover from the Weather Diaries sessions. In a statement, Ride’s Andy Bell explained its genesis:

“Catch You Dreaming” is written from the perspective of being one of the last two people alive, watching as the Universe is ending. The protagonist looks back over the time when humanity existed, realising that we as humans brought about our own inevitable demise. Then the couple look back over their own lives of shared memories and as they are sharing this moment, everything vaporises. It’s a love song about fate, nostalgia, and having no regrets.

Both “Catch You Dreaming” and “Pulsar” will appear on a new EP, Tomorrow’s Shore, out February 16. Ride will play a release show in London the same day. Like the album, Tomorrow’s Shore was created with producers Erol Alkan and Alan Moulder. Sit back and listen to “Catch You Dreaming” below.