Instagram Facebook Twitter
Irene Cara
Irene Cara, Flashdance Singer and Fame Star, Dies at 63
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Live at the Fillmore 1997 Is an Electrifying Snapshot of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at Their Best
Joss Stone
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Joss Stone

The Charlatans, Ride Playing Vintage Albums in Full on 2023 Tour

Outing begins on Jan. 30 in New York
The Charlatans' Tim Burgess. Photo: Mike Lewis Photography / Redferns

Beloved ’90s U.K. rock outfits the Charlatans and Ride are teaming up for a 2023 North American tour, during which they will perform one of their classic albums in its entirety. The outing begins on Jan. 30 in New York and wraps on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

The Charlatans will play their sophomore release, Between 10th and 11th, while Ride will offer its influential 1990 debut, Nowhere, in full. Both groups will also play material from throughout their catalogs.

Ride broke up in 1996 but reformed in 2014, and has been active on the road and in the studio ever since. The group’s most recent album, This Is Not a Safe Place, came out in 2019, and its follow-up is in the works. Frontman Mark Gardener recently told Bandcamp of the project, “There are two or three songs which I think are outstanding, like really outstanding. Ultimately, the biggest part for me is that feeling that there’s still something we’re going to surprise people with, and I surprised myself with a few of the things in the new record.”

The Charlatans’ most recent album is 2017’s Different Days. Frontman Tim Burgess, who found great success as the host of Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties during the pandemic, recently released a new solo album, Typical Music.

Also Read

The 25 Best Albums of the Britpop Era

The Charlatans and Ride’s 2023 tour dates:

Jan. 30: New York (Webster Hall)
Jan. 31: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Brooklyn Steel)
Feb. 2: Boston (Big Night Live)
Feb. 3: Montreal (Corona Theatre)
Feb. 4: Toronto (History)
Feb. 5: Detroit (Majestic Theatre)
Feb. 7: Chicago (Vic Theatre)
Feb. 8: Madison, Wisc. (Majestic Theatre)
Feb. 9: Minneapolis (First Avenue)
Feb. 11: Denver (Ogden Theatre)
Feb. 13: Vancouver (Commodore Ballroom)
Feb. 14: Seattle (Showbox)
Feb. 15: Portland, Ore. (Crystal Ballroom)
Feb. 17: San Francisco (Fillmore)
Feb. 18: Los Angeles (Wiltern Theatre)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Cryptic Wisdom
Mental Health

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

Amber Ryann
Community

Amber Ryann’s Underrated Artist Season Is Diversifying Playlist Curation

Impact

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Jukebox the Ghost’s Ben Thornewill Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, ACLU With SPIN IMPACT

you may like

more from spin

The Weeknd
News

The Weeknd Extends ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ Tour Into 2023

Photo: Tim Saccenti
News

Metallica Details 2023-24 Tour in Support of New Album, 72 Seasons

The Charlatans' Tim Burgess. Photo: Mike Lewis Photography / Redferns
News

The Charlatans, Ride Playing Vintage Albums in Full on 2023 Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top