The Charlatans, Ride Playing Vintage Albums in Full on 2023 Tour

Beloved ’90s U.K. rock outfits the Charlatans and Ride are teaming up for a 2023 North American tour, during which they will perform one of their classic albums in its entirety. The outing begins on Jan. 30 in New York and wraps on Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

The Charlatans will play their sophomore release, Between 10th and 11th, while Ride will offer its influential 1990 debut, Nowhere, in full. Both groups will also play material from throughout their catalogs.

Ride broke up in 1996 but reformed in 2014, and has been active on the road and in the studio ever since. The group’s most recent album, This Is Not a Safe Place, came out in 2019, and its follow-up is in the works. Frontman Mark Gardener recently told Bandcamp of the project, “There are two or three songs which I think are outstanding, like really outstanding. Ultimately, the biggest part for me is that feeling that there’s still something we’re going to surprise people with, and I surprised myself with a few of the things in the new record.”

The Charlatans’ most recent album is 2017’s Different Days. Frontman Tim Burgess, who found great success as the host of Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties during the pandemic, recently released a new solo album, Typical Music.

The Charlatans and Ride’s 2023 tour dates:

Jan. 30: New York (Webster Hall)

Jan. 31: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Brooklyn Steel)

Feb. 2: Boston (Big Night Live)

Feb. 3: Montreal (Corona Theatre)

Feb. 4: Toronto (History)

Feb. 5: Detroit (Majestic Theatre)

Feb. 7: Chicago (Vic Theatre)

Feb. 8: Madison, Wisc. (Majestic Theatre)

Feb. 9: Minneapolis (First Avenue)

Feb. 11: Denver (Ogden Theatre)

Feb. 13: Vancouver (Commodore Ballroom)

Feb. 14: Seattle (Showbox)

Feb. 15: Portland, Ore. (Crystal Ballroom)

Feb. 17: San Francisco (Fillmore)

Feb. 18: Los Angeles (Wiltern Theatre)