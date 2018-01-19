Pearl Jam’s Website Reportedly Leaks Baseball Stadium Tour Dates

Earlier today (Jan. 19), Pearl Jam’s official website leaked a handful of summer tour dates at baseball stadiums around the country, Alternative Nation reports. For a short amount of time, their site listed seven shows — Alternative Nation grabbed screenshots before the error was fixed. Pearl Jam’s longstanding love affair with large-scale baseball stadium shows resulted in a documentary of their 2016 Wrigley Field shows, Let’s Play Two, and an 8-bit baseball game. See the dates and locations for the yet-to-be-announced tour below.

Aug. 08 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

Aug. 10 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field

Aug. 13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 20 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sep. 02 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Sep. 04 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park