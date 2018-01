Ahead of the February 9 release of their new album Rock Island, rising Philadelphia math-rock band Palm have released “Composite,” a jagged-edged composition that splutters and rebounds through eccentric guitar melodies and more of the Caribbean steel drum samples the band introduced to their sound on first single “Pearly.” Hear “Composite” below, then revisit second single “Dog Milk” and read our 2017 feature on the band.