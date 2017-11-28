Palm – “Dog Milk”

Philly math-pop wizards Palm just released a new song called “Dog Milk,” the second single from their forthcoming album Rock Island. “Dog Milk” adorns Palm’s loopy and stuttering rhythms with bright electronics; like its predecessor “Pearly,” it heavily incorporates the sampled sounds of Caribbean steel pan. Palm released a great EP called Shadow Expert earlier this year, and will drop Rock Island February 9 via Carpark Records. Hear “Dog Milk” below and read Spin’s feature on the band from July here.