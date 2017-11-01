Palm Announces New Album Rock Island, Releases “Pearly”

In an interview with Spin in July, the Philly art-rock deconstructionists Palm revealed that they’d be releasing a new full-length in 2018 which would feature a variety of electronics in addition to their traditional guitars-bass-and-drums lineup. Today, they’ve announced that album formally: It’s called Rock Island, and it arrives February 9 via Carpark Records.

They’ve also released “Pearly,” the first single, and an accompanying video. Sure enough, it opens with a blast of glitchy noise and features the lilting (presumably sampled) sounds of Caribbean steel pan throughout, placing the disciplined minimalism Palm was exploring on this year’s Shadow Expert EP in an uncanny new context. Palm’s dual-vocalist interplay and restless experimentation have always had a touch of vintage Animal Collective; “Pearly” sounds a bit like their take on the joyous electronics of the Water Curses EP. Hear it below.