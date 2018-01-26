Stream the Kanye West-Produced Migos Track “BBO (Bad Bitches Only)” ft. 21 Savage

Migos’ Culture 2, their follow-up to the widely-acclaimed Culture, dropped earlier today. The Atlanta trio posted the album’s production info on Instagram days ago, confirming a Kanye West production, along with a slew of other top industry names (Zaytoven, Metro Boomin.) The West-produced track, “BBO (Bad Bitches Only),” features 21 Savage, and with its horn-accented beat, it’s one of the standout tracks on Migos’ latest LP. Stream the track below.