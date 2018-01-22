After Migos released the third single from their forthcoming album Culture 2 on Monday, Quavo posted a handwritten list of the album’s producers on Instagram. The Atlanta trio worked with several marquee beatmakers on the project, including Zaytoven, Metro Boomin, and Pharrell, who produced the single “Stir Fry.” Culture contributors Murda Beatz, Buddah Blessed, Ricky Racks, Cardo, and OG Parker all returned for the sequel.

Quavo’s note lists DJ Durel and Huncho as executive producers—the latter being Quavo’s nickname, implying the rapper helped lead the creative process. An early rumor teased that Kanye West executive produced, and while Offset shut that rumor down, West does appear on this list, credited with “additional production” on a track produced by West’s longtime engineer Mike Dean. Quavo didn’t include track titles, so for now, these are just names. Culture 2 is out on Friday. Check out the full list below.