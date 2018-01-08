Liam Gallagher on His Truce with Noel: “Fuck the Truce”

It seems peace between the Gallagher brothers was short-lived. Last month, Liam Gallagher tweeted that he and Noel were “all good,” and in a follow-up interview with the Sydney Morning Herald—Liam’s been on tour in Australia recently—he even suggested they might spend Christmas together. What happened over the holidays is anyone’s guess, but as of this weekend, it seems the Oasis co-founders are once again at odds.

The reignited beef kicked off on Liam’s Twitter feed, and as usual, the inspiration behind his tweets is somewhat opaque. It looks like Liam may have responded badly to a recent Noel interview on the U.K. podcast Sodajerker, where the elder Gallagher slammed artists who’ve collaborated with multiple co-songwriters. In particular, Noel named “our kid” (Liam), the Verve’s Richard Ashcroft, Ed Sheeran, and “the little fella outta fuckin’ One Direction” (Harry Styles?). The podcast was recorded in November and released the same day as Liam’s “all good” tweet in December, but other media outlets have picked it up more widely in recent days. Apparently Liam, who’s an outspoken Ashcroft admirer, couldn’t let the slight pass:

Dig me out all day long rkid but Richard Ashcroft pisses all over you and the 2 Ronnie’s every day of the wk as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

In a series of darkly suggestive follow-up tweets, Liam ruminated: “People want to go there they’ll find me waiting … Read his interview you find he went there … He wasn’t moaning about who wrote what in the 90s when I was making him rich and famous he’s full of shit.”

“What about the truce[?]” inquired one fan. “Fuck the truce,” Liam replied.

Fuck the truce — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

After that, the gloves were off. “I was behaving he just wants it,” Liam taunted. “Read his fucking interveiws he’s a mouthy cunt and he needs to be told,” he continued, minutes after Robbie Williams came in for collateral damage.

It would take him about 9 hours to his massive head through the doors — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Somewhere along the way, Liam inaugurated a new bon mot: “Park the bus,” which seems something like the aging rock star’s version of “delete your account.” (“Purple rinse,” sometimes called “blue rinse,” refers to a color-correcting treatment for white or greying hair; “bum chums” is the homophobic slur it sounds like.)

When was the last time you and your purists had a HIT you and and the purple rinse brigade PARK THE BUS boring boring boring boring boring — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

The day the smiths split up he parked the bus the day he broke up the Jam he parked the bus the day he broke up oasis he parked the bus LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

No wonder there all bum chums too much the guilty bus — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Liam also claimed he’d tried unsuccessfully to unite Oasis, to which ex-guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs cryptically replied “Ahem…….”

I did ask them and they weren’t up for it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

At some point, it appears Liam got wind of Noel’s interview with the Australian outlet Music Feeds, also conducted prior to the so-called truce, in which Noel strenuously objected to the idea of reuniting Oasis for a massive throwback tour à la Guns N’ Roses.

“Well, if Axl Rose or Slash or any of those guys were as good as me, they wouldn’t fuckin’ be in Guns N’ Roses,” Noel quipped. “I don’t need any more glory, I don’t need to be a stadium rocker anymore, I did it when I was in my 20s and 30s and 40s and I was good at it. I don’t particularly want to be a stadium rocker when I’m 50, I think it’s undignified.” Noel also had this to say about Liam receiving NME’s “Godlike Genius” award, a somewhat spurious honor also conferred on Noel himself a few years prior:

You know, like, when a team wins the Premiere League and they give the third choice goalkeeper a medal just for being there? It’s like, ‘You didn’t do fuck all, right? You’ve done nothin. But you just happened to be there in training, so have this medal.’ That’s what that’s like.

On Twitter, Liam fired back with another dig at Noel’s recent gig opening for Bingo and His Naff Band, better known as U2, and accused him of being a “lap dog” to Paul Weller:

And as for it being undignified to play stadiums at 50 its a lot more undignified to be supporting the undignified in stadiums RHCP U2 blah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

He’s only saying it coz he won’t be playing them any time soon plus weller prob told him to say it he’s his little lap dog — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

That’s what happens when you want total control you end up out of control as you fucking were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

just like a apple turnover NG got rinsed by the government just when the working class had it made he started doing blowbacks with WC — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Personally, I lost the plot right around the apple turnovers, but in any event: the Gallagher brothers still don’t get along, Liam’s still making crude gay jokes about it, and nothing much has changed.