Justin Timberlake Reveals Tracklist for Man of the Woods

Hours after releasing “Filthy,” the un-earthy lead single from his “earthy” album Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake has revealed the full tracklisting for his upcoming album. Featuring songs with titles like “Montana” and “Livin’ Off the Land,” it seems safe to assume Man of the Woods is more than just the robotic pop of “Filthy.” The album also includes collaborations with Alicia Keys (“Morning Light”) and Chris Stapleton (“Say Something”). “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve ever written, where I’m from, and it’s personal,” he said in an early teaser for the album. Man of the Woods drops February 2.

MOTW. Link in bio. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 5, 2018 at 8:00am PST