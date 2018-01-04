New Music \
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”
After teasing the track on Instagram earlier today, Justin Timberlake has finally shared his new single “Filthy” in full. The track follows announcement of his new album Man of the Woods, and features writing and production credits from Timbaland, Danja, James Fauntleroy, and Larrance Dopson alongside Timberlake himself. Along with its announcement came word that the album would feature contributions from artists like the Neptunes and Chris Stapleton, and if “Filthy” is any indicator of what’s to come, things don’t sound all that rustic and folksy after all. Check it out, as well as the new video for the single, below.