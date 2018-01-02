Justin Timberlake Announces New Album Man of the Woods

Justin Timberlake’s rumored country album is no longer a rumor. The onetime teen heartthrob returns today swaddled in a Pendleton blanket beside a tastefully composed campfire to announce his fifth solo album, Man of the Woods, which he describes as being inspired by his family and Tennessee roots.

Man of the Woods is one of two titles Timberlake reportedly trademarked recently. The other phrase is “Fresh Leaves,” which could well be the title of the lead single expected this Friday. The full album is due out February 2, the Friday prior to Timberlake’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl.

The album trailer includes clips of new music with prominent acoustic guitars and an inadvertently funny voiceover promising that this grown and woodsy new Justin sounds “like mountains, trees, campfires. Like Wild West, but… now.” Jessica Biel, who’s married to Timberlake, and Pharrell, who’s known to have worked on the album, make brief cameos. Watch below.