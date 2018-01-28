Watch Jay-Z Talk Donald Trump, Colin Kaepernick, #MeToo, and More on The Van Jones Show

Last night, Jay-Z joined CNN commentator Van Jones as the first guest on his new program, The Van Jones Show. Together, the two discussed Meek Mill’s “harsh” prison sentence for violating probation, Colin Kaepernick’s NFL protests against police brutality, the #MeToo movement and some of Donald Trump’s recent remarks about “shithole countries” in Africa and the Caribbean. “This has been going on,” he said about Trump’s disrespectful language. “This is how they talk behind closed doors.”

Jay also spoke about his relationship with Beyoncé. “For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family, to give our kids a different outcome, to break that cycle,” he said. “For black men and women, [we choose] to see a different outcome.”

Jay-Z’s 2017 album 4:44 has been nominated for eight Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for its standout single “The Story of O.J.” Though nominated in every major category, the rapper will not be performing at tonight’s ceremony. Watch clips of his recent appearance on The Van Jones Show below via CNN.

The justice system “needs to be reworked,” hip hop star Jay-Z tells @VanJones68 during discussion about probation and bail reform #VanJonesShow https://t.co/RcMFYI2eRh — CNN (@CNN) January 28, 2018

Jay-Z on Colin Kaepernick: “Would you rather be playing football getting your head dinged in or would you rather be an iconic figure for the rest of your life?” #VanJonesShow https://t.co/QBtOcXas1J https://t.co/6assfRY0Uw — CNN (@CNN) January 28, 2018