Jay-Z has shared a new episode of his Footnotes documentary series. While earlier installments featured celebrity interviews related to the subject matter on tracks from Hov’s latest album 4:44, Footnotes: Kids isn’t pegged to a specific song. Director Daniel Newell Kaufman profiles four children growing up in New York City who discuss history, art, and death. The eight-minute piece is spliced with title cards that ask big questions like “Is the Earth round or flat?” It closes with girls dancing in a laundromat to the song “4:44.” The mini-doc follows Jay-Z’s videos for “Blue’s Freestyle” and “Family Feud.” Watch below via Tidal.