Video: Jay-Z – “Family Feud” (Directed by Ava DuVernay)

Jay-Z has released a short film for his 4:44 song “Family Feud.” It’s the album’s tenth song to receive visuals. In a glorious surprise, Ava DuVernay directs. Flying Lotus provides the score. The video opens in the year 2444 with Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton, and Trevante Rhodes embroiled in a steamy brawl over future America’s throne. The story, co-written by DuVernay and Jay-Z, works backward, detailing how the characters’ family came to rule after a constitutional convention in 2050 led by founding mothers, including Rosario Dawson, Mindy Kaling, and Susan Kelechi Watson cast as a grown-up Blue Ivy. At the end, Jay-Z performs the song to his daughter inside a lavish church while Beyoncé smizes viciously in the pulpit. We’re still catching our breath. Watch below, courtesy of Tidal’s holiday season free trial offer.