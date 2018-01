Jay-Z has released a music video for the 4:44 bonus track “Blue’s Freestyle.” The clip features an animated Blue Ivy Carter, dressed as a ballerina, surprising a talent show audience with her raps. It’s the album’s 11th song to receive visual treatment. Real-life Blue Ivy appeared in Jay-Z’s last video, the Ava DuVernay-directed short film “Family Feud.” Tidal subscribers can watch below.