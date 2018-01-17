Jawbreaker’s Instruments and Digital Masters Stolen in California

Instruments and gear belonging to Jawbreaker have been stolen in California. The band announced the news on Facebook, claiming perpetrators broke into their unit at Extra Space Storage in Emeryville, California between December 7, 2017 and January 10, 2018. Thieves took Blake’s amplifier, several of Adam’s drums, and external hard drives containing digital masters of the band’s music. “I could puke,” the band wrote.

The emo legends reunited after a 21-year hiatus to headline Chicago’s Riot Fest last summer. They recently announced a handful of tour dates, kicking off last weekend in San Francisco. Waxahatchee, Charly Bliss, and more are scheduled to open. Jawbreaker still plans to perform scheduled shows in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

Read the band’s full statement below.