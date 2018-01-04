Jack White’s Third Man Records Signs First Rapper, SHIRT

After teasing the announcement last month, Jack White’s Third Man Records announced its first rapper on the roster, the New York-based musician SHIRT. Though SHIRT is the first rapper to sign to the label, Third Man Records has collaborated in the past with rap groups including Insane Clown Posse, Black Milk, and Jay-Z. SHIRT’s debut album, Pure Beauty, will be released on the label on February 9, followed by a limited physical release on February 23. In addition to the label announcement, SHIRT has also released a music video for his track “Flight Home,” which you can watch below.