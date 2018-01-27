Watch Harry Styles Join Fleetwood Mac for “The Chain”

Last night, Fleetwood Mac were honored as the MusiCares’ Person of the Year. During the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall, the group were introduced by Harry Styles, who during the band’s set, joined them to perform “The Chain.” Later that night, Lorde covered their song “Silver Springs” and Haim also covered “Gypsy,” from their 1982 album Mirage. Styles covered the song back in September as part of his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge set and earlier in 2017, Stevie Nicks joined the songwriter onstage in Los Angeles, where the duo performed some of Nicks’ biggest hits like “Landslide” and “Leather and Lace.” Watch clips of last night’s Radio City performance below.

Harry Styles introduced Fleetwood Mac, because of course

A tiny Harry Styles (far right) singing The Chain with Fleetwood Mac tonight 🎤

