Watch Harry Styles Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” at the BBC Live Lounge

Harry Styles is the latest pop act to perform a fleshed-out, slightly-surprising cover on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, padding out a set of songs from his debut self-titled solo album with a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s bluesy Rumours slow-burner “The Chain.” Styles takes a bit of a smoother approach, even when compared to the Mac’s version, and interpolates some ill-advised handclaps, but the vocal harmonies are lovingly emulated.

This is not the first public evidence of Styles’ Mac fandom: In May, Stevie Nicks joined him onstage in Los Angeles to run through a few songs, including the Nicks classics “Landslide” and “Leather and Lace.”

At the BBC session, Styles also performed “Sign Of The Times” and “Two Ghosts,” the Ryan-Adams-y Harry Styles song that Ryan Adams loves. Watch Styles’ performances below.