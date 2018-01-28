Twenty-two time Grammy winners U2 performed “Get Out Of Your Own Way” off their latest album Songs of Experience for tonight’s Grammy broadcast. Last week, TMZ revealed the band were scheduled to pre-record their performance Friday night on a barge in the Hudson River. After an introduction from Camila Cabello that touched upon DACA and our nation’s Dreamers, cameras cut to U2 performing the political track on the Hudson before the Statue of Liberty.

U2 will tour this summer in support of Songs of Experience, which topped the Billboard 200 chart and became the band’s eighth No. 1 album. Songs of Experience missed the 2018 Grammy nomination deadline, but the band’s fourteenth studio album could garner a few nominations for the establishment act come 2019.

Watch U2’s performance below.