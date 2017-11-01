News \
U2 Announce 2018 U.S. Tour
In advance of their forthcoming album Songs of Experience, U2 have announced a massive U.S. tour that kicks off in spring 2018. This announcement follows the conclusion U2’s extensive Joshua Tree tour, which brought the band around the world to perform Joshua Tree in celebration of the album’s 30-year anniversary. That tour just wrapped up last week with four shows in São Paulo, Brazil.
This new tour, called the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour, will most likely focus on songs from their upcoming fortheenth studio album, the follow-up to 2014’s Songs of Innocence. The tour will kick off May 2, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. View a full list of tour dates below and check out their new song “Get Out Of Your Own Way” here.
eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour dates
May 2 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
May 4 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
May 7 San Jose, CA SAP Center
May 11 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
May 15 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
May 22 Chicago, IL United Center
May 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
May 28 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
June 5 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
June 9 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum
June 13 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
June 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
June 21 Boston, MA TD Garden
June 25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
June 29 Newark, NJ Prudential Center