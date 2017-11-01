U2 Announce 2018 U.S. Tour

In advance of their forthcoming album Songs of Experience, U2 have announced a massive U.S. tour that kicks off in spring 2018. This announcement follows the conclusion U2’s extensive Joshua Tree tour, which brought the band around the world to perform Joshua Tree in celebration of the album’s 30-year anniversary. That tour just wrapped up last week with four shows in São Paulo, Brazil.

This new tour, called the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour, will most likely focus on songs from their upcoming fortheenth studio album, the follow-up to 2014’s Songs of Innocence. The tour will kick off May 2, 2018 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. View a full list of tour dates below and check out their new song “Get Out Of Your Own Way” here.

eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour dates

May 2 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

May 4 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

May 7 San Jose, CA SAP Center

May 11 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

May 15 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

May 22 Chicago, IL United Center

May 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

May 28 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

June 5 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

June 9 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

June 13 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

June 17 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

June 21 Boston, MA TD Garden

June 25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

June 29 Newark, NJ Prudential Center